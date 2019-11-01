What is known is that his Halloween night ended abruptly around 7 p.m. Thursday, when police stopped a vehicle he was riding in at Townsend and Warren streets.

Police identified the suspect as Jorge Vega. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

“The officers had stopped a vehicle as part of a firearm investigation and removed the suspect, who was a rear seat passenger at the time of the stop, at which time they safely recovered a loaded .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun from the area where the suspect had been seated,” the statement said.

Police said Vega “was then placed in custody without incident. Two additional parties on scene were identified and released. The suspect will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Carrying a Loaded Firearm.”

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.

