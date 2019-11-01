Massachusetts State Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash in Westwood Wednesday morning.
Joseph G. Boran, 62, of Boston was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 around 6:55 a.m., State Police said Thursday in a statement.
“Wednesday’s fatal crash on Route 95 in Westwood, near the Dedham line, ... involved a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup with a Massachusetts registration and a 2007 Jeep Wrangler with a New Hampshire registration,” the statement said.
Boran, who was driving the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center, State Police said.
“The operator of the Jeep, a 40-year-old man from Nashua, N.H., was transported to Norwood Hospital, where he was evaluated and released,” the statement said.
State Police are investigating the crash, the statement said.
