Massachusetts State Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash in Westwood Wednesday morning.

Joseph G. Boran, 62, of Boston was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 around 6:55 a.m., State Police said Thursday in a statement.

“Wednesday’s fatal crash on Route 95 in Westwood, near the Dedham line, ... involved a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup with a Massachusetts registration and a 2007 Jeep Wrangler with a New Hampshire registration,” the statement said.