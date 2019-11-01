Voters in Tuesday’s municipal election will choose from among a group of candidates that could create the most diverse City Council in Boston’s history.

Four incumbents for district seats are running unopposed, including Lydia Edwards (District 1), Edward M. Flynn (District 2), Frank Baker (District 3), and Matt O’Malley (District 6).

Voters will also elect four at-large candidates. Meet them here.

Polls Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

DISTRICT 4

Andrea Campbell (left) and Jeff Durham

Andrea Campbell

Age 37

Neighborhood Mattapan

Profession Incumbent District 4 city councilor and City Council president

Why are you running? I have worked to ensure every Bostonian has access to the limitless opportunity this city affords regardless of their ZIP code. By addressing Boston’s systemic inequities — including in education, economic opportunity, and public safety — I will continue my advocacy for every Bostonian especially for residents and communities traditionally left behind.

Advertisement

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? In June, I released a comprehensive plan that establishes concrete measures to close the achievement gap and eliminate the opportunity divide in Boston Public Schools. Ensuring that every child living in Boston has access to a quality education is a critical priority for countless children and families in our city.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Boston has seen successes under Mayor Walsh, but there are areas where “needs improvement” is appropriate given barriers residents face accessing a quality education and opportunity.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? I love walking the Neponset River Greenway with my husband and 2-year-old son.

Jeff Durham

Age 44

Neighborhood Codman Square

Profession Marketing and sales

Why are you running? District 4 representation is inadequate. Andrea Campbell has not responded to business growth in the neighborhoods. Campbell spends too much time in her City Council office and not in the district. Much of Campbell’s fund-raising money comes from outside the district — from Brookline, Newton, and California.

Advertisement

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? When elected, I will form a district council to get feedback from voters in the district. I will limit my attention to ensuring jobs for all who live in the neighborhoods of Mattapan and Dorchester. I will support a focus on addressing issues of public education and housing.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? I give Walsh a C-. He has done little on prosperity for the city. His position on the name change of Faneuil Hall is racist.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? My favorite spot to relax is The Pit Stop Barbecue in Mattapan, the heart of District 4.

DISTRICT 5

Ricardo Arroyo (left) and Maria Esdale Farrell handout

Ricardo Arroyo

Age 32

Neighborhood Hyde Park

Profession Public defender

Why are you running? As a public defender, I fight every day for those who are often unseen and unheard, and I am ready to do that now for the communities that raised me. I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact inequity and lack of opportunity have on people’s lives. That is why I am running to be the next Boston city councilor from District 5, representing Hyde Park, Mattapan, and Roslindale.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? I will ensure justice and equity are centered in every decision I make on the City Council that affect Hyde Park, Mattapan, and Roslindale. The delivery of basic city services is, in fact, the delivery of justice every day.

Advertisement

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? I don’t believe a single letter grade is an adequate way to assess the performance of the mayor and all the ways he impacts the city.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? I enjoy walking my dog Penny in the Stony Brook Reservation.

Maria Esdale Farrell

Age: 49

Neighborhood: Hyde Park

Profession: Education adviser to the Boston City Council, waitress

Why are you running?

As a BPS parent, education advocate, and community activist, I believe and will fight to ensure that every Bostonian has access to great schools in their community, safe and clean neighborhoods, and effective, responsive city services that improve their daily lives.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? Working to give every child in Boston a quality and equitable education is my top priority. As a parent, founding member of the Reactivated Boston Citywide Parent Council, and having chaired multiple school site and parent councils, I will implement measures to make BPS more accountable to families.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Grade: B

Advertisement

He’s done great work around the environment, job creation, and modernizing city services. Much still needs to be done in our schools and promoting equity.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax?

With six kids and three jobs, relaxation is a challenge! We love Castle Island.

DISTRICT 7

Kim Janey (left) and Roy Owens, Sr. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff (right)/Globe Staff

Kim Janey

Age 54

Neighborhood Roxbury

Profession Incumbent District 7 city councilor

Why are you running? I’m running for reelection because too many of our neighbors are being left out of Boston’s economic opportunities and are being pushed out of our communities. By working together, we can make our neighborhoods strong, safe, healthy, and vibrant, and we can ensure that Boston is more equitable for everyone.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? If reelected, I will continue my work to enact policies that eliminate disparities and ensure equity, and I will keep fighting for good jobs with a livable wage, housing that residents can afford, excellent schools, and safe, healthy, vibrant neighborhoods, while offering effective constituent services for residents in our communities.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? I’d give the mayor an “I” for incomplete. We have much more work to do to ensure we’re creating an inclusive economy with equitable opportunities.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? When I had more free time, I absolutely loved being in my garden. So relaxing!

Advertisement

Roy Owens Sr.

Age No answer

Neighborhood Roxbury

Profession Programmer, teacher, counseling, social worker, and law

Why are you running? I believe I can do a better job. As African-Americans and people of color, we are dying and our plight is being ignored. I was always told it’s a poor dog that don’t wiggle its own tail. We are human, we are people, and we are children of God.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? Stop taking public housing from the poor and elderly and offer them real community services, health care, and police protection. We need real education, which includes common sense and natural creation that cannot be changed, and respect for moral values. Not paying for shopping bags that are free everywhere else in the state.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? The mayor should support an elected school committee, more African-American businesses. All things work better when we esteem each other higher than we do ourselves.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? I believe all spots in Boston are favorites for us all, and especially for those who visit from around the globe.

DISTRICT 8

Priscilla Kenzie Bok (left) and Jennifer Nassour handout

Priscilla Kenzie Bok

Age 30

Neighborhood Beacon Hill

Profession Affordable housing policy and planning, also a historian

Why are you running? To keep families and seniors of all incomes in Boston, care for our historic urban neighborhoods and parks, ensure all community voices are heard, and bring people together to effectively tackle our long-term challenges of housing affordability, transportation, public education, the opioid crisis, and climate change with bold policy solutions.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? Short-term: fixing unsafe intersections and sidewalks; siting new public preschool seats in district. Long-term: better transportation network; public schools in district; climate resiliency to protect from floods and pollution; increased affordable housing at every income through more cooperatives, project-based vouchers, housing on public land, affordable homeownership, and short-term rental restrictions.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Can’t reduce to single grade; doing good work to preserve public housing, but must take much bolder action to secure equitable, sustainable future for Boston.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? Since my teens, I’ve loved taking a sailboat from Community Boating out on the Charles.

Jennifer Nassour

Age 48

Neighborhood Back Bay

Profession Attorney, former chief executive of ReflectUS

Why are you running? Our neighborhoods need a strong advocate, someone who isn’t afraid to stand up and fight to improve the services we receive. Our sidewalks and streets are unsafe. We are littered with trash and rats. Our schools need dramatic improvement. No one will fight harder for the people of our district.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? The services our neighborhoods receive aren’t what they should be. I will fight to have sidewalks repaired promptly, fight to create safer intersections for cars, pedestrians, and bicycles. And I will fight so that individuals and families struggling with addiction get the treatment that they need.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Grade: B

Our neighborhoods need safer streets and sidewalks, more attention to trash and litter and better schools. I will push the mayor to do more.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? Walking my two dogs on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

DISTRICT 9

Craig Cashman (left) and Liz Breadon handout

Craig Cashman

Age 36

Neighborhood Brighton

Profession Former legislative aide

Why are you running? I want to work hard for Allston and Brighton to assure that it remains a welcoming community for young people, families and seniors. Our community needs representation with a vision that focuses on planning over development.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? I plan to designate Allston-Brighton an Interim Planning Overlay District so there is more emphasis on community wide planning to ensure that all future development is done with the respect and integrity of the residents but also focuses on transportation and infrastructure improvements. Our community deserves more input.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Grade: C+

As a young father, I support the mayor’s efforts to expand universal Pre-K but our neighborhood is suffocating from poorly planned development.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? The Charles River in my community but also walking the Commonwealth Avenue Mall with my family.

Liz Breadon

Age 60

Neighborhood Allston-Brighton

Profession Physical therapist, community activist

Why are you running? Allston-Brighton is at a tipping point. We have too much luxury housing that working people can’t afford and too little housing for families, young adults and elders. I’ll build coalitions to work toward inclusive, economically diverse neighborhoods. As a community activist, I know we can unite and mold our future.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? We all need clean air to breath and we all need to get places safely and in a reasonable time. I’ll prioritize protecting and establishing new green space with trees to clean the air and advocate for bike/bus lanes for faster, more reliable service and fewer cars.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Grade: C+

Mayor Walsh has relied on luxury and office development for new tax revenue. But too much housing is unaffordable. Boston needs a new development formula.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? Oak Square — taking walks with my spouse Mary around Chandler Pond, admiring gardens, visiting friends.