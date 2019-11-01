Residents will pick four at-large councilors from among eight candidates. In five council districts, voters will also decide races for their local representatives on the council. (In Districts 1,2,3, and 6, incumbent councilors are unopposed.)

Voters in Tuesday’s municipal election will choose from among a group of candidates that could create the most diverse City Council in Boston’s history.

Polls Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AT LARGE

Michael F. Flaherty

Age 50

Neighborhood South Boston

Profession Incumbent at-large city councilor

Why are you running? To guarantee that every person has the opportunity to live, work, and succeed in Boston. This means improving the quality of education, public safety, and affordability in the city. I look forward to continuing my work on these important issues.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? Making sure that every neighborhood has modern zoning and that the ZBA adheres to the zoning code and stops granting an excessive number of variances. Variances should be based on demonstrated hardships, not the cost of the land. Our residents need transparency and predictability in the development process.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Grade: A-

He has the toughest CEO job in Boston. He cares about helping people, works hard, and moves the city forward. Nobody is perfect.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? A hot power yoga class at Open Door Studios in Dorchester.

Althea Garrison

Age 78

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession Incumbent at-large city councilor

Why are you running? I’m running for reelection because public service is in my blood. For 34 years I worked for the state and have volunteered at the Upham’s Corner Health Center, serving as vice president of the board. This is a nonpaid position. I have been a community activist helping people my entire career.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? The most serious problem in Boston is the lack of affordable housing for low- to moderate-income and working families. In April, I filed an ordinance to bring back rent control on large rentals, because it is despicable that families are becoming homeless just because of the greed of others.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Grade: B

He’s trying very hard, but should make homelessness a priority and let Boston voters decide on rent control.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? Copley Square!

Annissa Essaibi-George

Age 45

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession Incumbent at-large city councilor

Why are you running? I am running for reelection to continue to bring the experience of a mom, a former BPS teacher, and a small business owner to the council. I am responsive and get things done on issues our residents are facing.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? I will continue to work on issues that matter, including securing funding for mental health professionals in every Boston public school in the same way I was able to provide a full-time nurse in every BPS school. Funding is paramount in order to address our children’s mental health needs.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Grade: B

As a former teacher, I would encourage the mayor to continue to join me in advocating for our families, especially those families experiencing homelessness.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? Watching my sons on the ball fields and in hockey rinks across our city.

David Halbert

Age 39

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession Former deputy director of community affairs at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office

Why are you running? To help create a more innovative, inclusive, and equitable Boston for everyone. A city honest about its challenges and its past, but unwilling to let them dictate its future. I know that a City Council committed to values-led leadership, where everyone sees themselves represented, can help make that a reality.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? Changing PILOT agreements to encourage major nonprofits to buy goods and services from local small businesses. This would bring business to neighborhoods — with greater impact on underserved populations; generate job opportunities — vital for those returning from incarceration; provide additional resources for communities; and make institutions better civic partners.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? “Incomplete”

Universal K1 availability; full police body camera implementation; equitable city business opportunities for minorities and women, there is work to finish before grading.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax?

I love to relax over a meal with friends. Rino’s in East Boston, Flames in Mattapan, and La Taqueria in Roslindale are favorites.

Julia Mejia

Age 49

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession Nonprofit director/community organizer

Why are you running? As an Afro-Latina, immigrant, and a community organizer, I want to make City Hall open and accountable for all Boston residents to have a fair shot and a voice in the future of our city, by calling for structural changes to our city government’s policy-making processes.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? Push to establish a set of metrics that measures the impact of city legislation and policies within each of the 22 neighborhoods, and improve pathways for civic engagement so that more diverse voices are involved in our public schools, development of affordable housing, and accessing Boston’s economic opportunities.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Grade: C

Boston is still affected by income inequality; persistent achievement gaps in our schools; and short supply of affordable housing for low- and middle-income residents and seniors.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to

relax? Walking on a beautiful day in Franklin Park with my daughter.

Erin J. Murphy

Age 49

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession 22-year Boston Public Schools classroom teacher (resigned to run)

Why are you running? To bring an independent voice to the council that speaks for the neighborhoods and everyday residents of Boston, not special interests or national agendas. Our elected representatives need to focus on local issues affecting the quality of day-to-day life for residents: schools, public safety, taxes, and traffic.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? Traffic, unreliable train service, parking, and unsafe bike paths make commuting around the city extremely difficult. I will work to create a City Council seat on the MBTA oversight panel so Bostonians who depend on public transportation into, around, and out of the city are represented as the T is reorganized and reformed.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? Grade: Solid B

Boston is booming. Revenue increased 40 percent since 2013. Violent crime continues to decrease. Transportation, housing, and quality schools are still major challenges.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? Sharing daily sunrise photos with thousands of Bostonians, I remind us all of our beautiful bay.

Alejandra Nicole St. Guillen

Age 42

Neighborhood West Roxbury

Profession Former director for immigrant advancement for the City of Boston

Why are you running? As a former public school teacher, advocate, and director for immigrant advancement, I have spent my entire career in service to others. I want to bring my social justice lens to the council and deliver on solutions driven in partnership with those most impacted by the policies we enact.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? One of the most important roles a city councilor plays is budget advocate. I will focus my budget advocacy on increasing revenue streams for affordable housing and education, bus rapid transit and increased public funding for essential city services like the Greater Boston Legal Defense Fund and summer youth jobs.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? There’s no way to objectively answer this in 25 words. Would have to do further analysis by topic, with clear guidelines by which to measure.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? Any place I can be with my wife and my son has room to run.

Michelle Wu

Age 34

Neighborhood Roslindale

Profession Incumbent at-large city councilor

Why are you running? There’s much at stake for our city and country in this moment. I’m running to empower communities for urgent action on climate justice, racial equity, and shared prosperity, because the decisions we make today will shape opportunities for generations to come.

What action would you take that would help most in the everyday lives of constituents? I will focus on improving bus service in Boston, which would be the fastest, most impactful, and most cost-effective way to improve transit equity and ease traffic congestion. I’ll also continue to fight for reliable, accessible, affordable public transportation that every community deserves.

How would you grade the performance of Mayor Martin J. Walsh since he took office in 2014? The council’s role includes an important oversight function over many dimensions of city government, which it would be impossible to reduce to a single grade.

What’s your favorite spot in Boston to relax? Roslindale Farmers Market.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @draillih.