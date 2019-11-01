Lawyers for New England Patriots player Patrick Chung and New Hampshire prosecutors have pushed forward his next court date in a cocaine possession case until after the current regular National Football League season ends, according to court records made public Friday.

Chung was indicted by Belknap County prosecutor on a charge of possession of a controlled drug stemming from a June 25 visit by police to Chung’s home in Meredith, N.H. Chung was not at home at the time police arrived. No one else has been charged.

In court papers, both defense lawyers and Belknap County prosecutors said the rescheduling was jointly agreed upon and may lead to a resolution of the case. The delay, which has been approved by a judge, is the first sought in the case against Chung, according to court papers.