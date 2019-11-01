A final pretrial conference scheduled for Monday was also canceled, Alfano said in an e-mail.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, will not appear for a video arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, according to Carole Alfano, a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire judicial branch.

A Massachusetts man allegedly responsible for a June crash that killed seven people and unearthed a scandal at the Registry of Motor Vehicles has waived his arraignment, which was scheduled for next week, according to New Hampshire prosecutors.

Zhukovskyy is facing a total of 23 charges connected to the June 21 crash, including seven counts each of negligent homicide, negligent homicide while driving under the influence, and reckless manslaughter.

Zhukovskyy is also facing one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated and one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Authorities allege Zhukovskyy was high on an unspecified substance prior to the crash and reached for an alcoholic beverage before his 2016 Dodge truck plowed into a group of motorcyclists, including members of New England motorcycle club Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

Zhukovskyy will continue to be held without bail. He has been jailed since the June crash, according to New Hampshire court filings.

Zhukovskyy’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The Globe has previously reported that Zhukovskyy has a prior history of reckless driving dating back to when he was 16, when he faced charges including operating a vehicle without a license.

Zhukovskyy’s license was suspended and he faced a year of probation following a drunken driving episode in Westfield in 2013, the Globe reported.

In May, Zhukovskyy was arrested in Connecticut and charged with drunken driving.

Investigations into the crash revealed that the Registry of Motor Vehicles had received a report of the Connecticut arrest but had ignored it, along with tens of thousands of other reports detailing illegal conduct by drivers in other states.

Former Registry head Erin Deveney stepped down days after the crash, and Thomas Bowes, who led the division in charge of handling the out-of-state reports, was fired in August.

Max Reyes can be reached at @MaxJReyes.