The woman who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Fitchburg Thursday evening has died, officials said.

Fitchburg firefighters responded at around 6:30 p.m. to a woman who had been hit by a car near 650 John Fitch Highway, Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said Thursday night.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, Fire Chief Kevin Roy said in an e-mail Thursday night.