Kennedy Hill, 22, was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Michael Hill, and the granddaughter of Ethel Kennedy and her late husband, Robert F. Kennedy. Hill, her father, was one of four people falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died of an accidental overdose when she mixed four prescription drugs, methadone, and alcohol at the family’s compound in Hyannis Port Aug. 1, according to the death certificate made public Friday.

First responders rushed to the Kennedy compound on Marchant Street around 2:31 p.m. and she was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, officials have said.

Advertisement

According to the death certificate, Kennedy Hill’s death was the result of an accidental mixing of methadone, four other preseciption drugs and alcohol. The drugs cited where diazepam, nordiazepam, fluoxetine, and norfluoxetine.

Kennedy Hill died at the home of her grandmother Ethel at the Kennedy compound, a complex of three houses along Nantucket Sound in Hyannis Port.

Kennedy Hill wrote about her struggle with mental illness while at the Deerfield Academy in 2016.

“People talk about cancer freely; why is it so difficult to discuss the effects of depression, bi-polar, anxiety, or schizophrenic disorders? Just because the illness may not be outwardly visible doesn’t mean the person suffering from it isn’t struggling,’’ she wrote. “I have experienced a lot of stigma surrounding mental health on Deerfield’s campus. As students, we have the power to end that immediately. Stigma places blame on the person suffering from the illness and makes them ashamed to talk openly about what they’re going through,” she wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.