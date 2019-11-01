State Police and Dedham police on Friday afternoon were searching for multiple armed robbery suspects who fled a vehicle, police said in a tweet.

K-9 units and the State Police Air Wing were also involved in the search, which was centered on the area of Commonwealth Avenue, Violet Avenue, and Beacon Street, police said.

Dedham police tweeted that there was “an active investigation going on,” saying “a suspect in an armed robbery abandoned a vehicle after a pursuit. Residents advised to stay inside until this situation is resolved.”