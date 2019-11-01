Dozens of students walked out of Boston Collegiate Charter School in Dorchester Friday to protest school policies and practices they consider to be discriminatory or racist.
The group organizing the protest goes by the name #pocatbccs.
A media advisory from the group in advance of the walkout said, “The protest comes on the heels of months of racial tension and unrest at the school’s upper campus in Dorchester.”
Organizers said students are protesting discriminatory dress code policies, teacher diversity disparities, and the school’s inaction and lack of progress in response to racist attacks on students and the lack of inclusive culture for students of color.
“The group’s demands include but are not limited to increase in staff diversity and course offerings, dress code revisions, more funding for diversity initiatives, and the creation of a task force that will lead the charge and keep the school accountable for their actions,” according to the media advisory.
Boston Collegiate serves nearly 700 students in grades 5-12. More than 45 percent of students are white, 32 percent black and 18 percent Latino.
