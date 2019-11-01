The group is not formally coordinating with Baker, but its chairman, Leominster developer Gregg Lisciotti, is a longtime Baker donor whom the governor appointed to the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority board. To manage its finances, it’s turned to a division of the same company Baker’s campaign uses, and it’s tapped Baker’s finance director, Tim O’Leary, as a fund-raising consultant.

Massachusetts Majority, an independent expenditure political action committee, has spent more than $267,000 in less than two weeks to help support 15 candidates ahead of Tuesday’s election, including a Boston City Council hopeful and mayoral incumbents from Fitchburg to Revere to Gardner, state filings show.

A super PAC with close ties to Governor Charlie Baker has raised nearly $1 million and is spending heavily as it boosts a series of local Republican and Democratic candidates this fall, many of whom have backed — or have been endorsed by — the governor himself.

“We need more people in public office who stand for civility, bipartisanship, fiscal responsibility and common sense, and we are supporting candidates around the Commonwealth who embody those values,” Lisciotti said in a statement.

Jim Conroy, a senior Baker adviser, said Baker is “aware of the effort and is supportive of it.”

The PAC has raised more than $920,000 in all since it was created in May with a mission statement that echoes some of Baker’s own language, charging that the state is best served when “communities are vibrant” and government is “thrifty.”

Its coffers include $100,000 from Robert Hale, the chief executive of Granite Telecommunications, and $50,000 apiece from Wayfair cofounders Niraj Shah and Steven Conine, and auto dealer Daniel Quirk, whose companies were dinged for making illegal contributions to Baker and others in 2015.

And the PAC has quickly spread that money. It’s fanned out mail in support of Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, who is facing a challenge from former mayor Dan Rizzo, as well as former state Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Nassour, a candidate for Boston City Council whom Baker has endorsed.

The biggest beneficiaries has been Worcester City Council candidate Donna Colorio, a Republican for whom it’s spent more than $38,000, and Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund, a Republican who’s had more than $27,000 spent in support of his reelection bid.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, a Democrat who crossed party lines to endorse Baker amid of his 2018 reelection, received nearly $14,000 in support from the PAC.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.