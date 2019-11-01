Travel lanes on the Cambridge side of the Longfellow Bridge will be periodically closed next week as crews prepare to widen bike lanes, the state Department of Transportation said.
Work will be conducted Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday through Friday, work will be done only during off-peak travel times, the department said in a statement.
On those days, work will not be done during the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the statement said.
Starting at the intersection of Third and Main streets, travel will be reduced from two lanes to one lane heading into Boston, according to the release.
Advertisement
The lane closure will provide for “an 8-foot wide bicycle lane and a 4-foot wide buffer adjacent to the motor vehicle travel lane,” the release said.
After the Memorial Drive on-ramp, the lane reduction will transition back to two travel lanes, according to the release.
Police details and electronic message boards will be in place to guide travelers. Motorists are advised to use caution, the statement said.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.