Travel lanes on the Cambridge side of the Longfellow Bridge will be periodically closed next week as crews prepare to widen bike lanes, the state Department of Transportation said.

Work will be conducted Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday through Friday, work will be done only during off-peak travel times, the department said in a statement.

On those days, work will not be done during the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the statement said.