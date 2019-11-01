Halloween is over but Mother Nature has a few more tricks left for the morning commute.

A cold front moving through southern New England is sweeping Thursday night’s storm offshore, with showers coming to an end Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds that whipped through New England, reaching as high as 60 miles per hour, will shift directions and diminish a little, but strong winds are still on tap for most of Friday and could result in more tree damage and power disruptions. The weather service predicts gusts between 40 and 50 mph on the back end of the cold front.