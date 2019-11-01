Halloween is over but Mother Nature has a few more tricks left for the morning commute.
A cold front moving through southern New England is sweeping Thursday night’s storm offshore, with showers coming to an end Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Gusty winds that whipped through New England, reaching as high as 60 miles per hour, will shift directions and diminish a little, but strong winds are still on tap for most of Friday and could result in more tree damage and power disruptions. The weather service predicts gusts between 40 and 50 mph on the back end of the cold front.
Advertisement
[130 AM Fri Radar] That line of stronger radar echoes (orange/reds) into eastern NY is the cold front! This will move east across southern New Eng and the coastal waters over the next few hrs, with accompanying brief heavy rain & a brief enhancement to already gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/DOz8tJRULV— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 1, 2019
High wind warnings in eastern Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands, and parts of the Connecticut River Valley near Springfield, Amherst, and Northampton are expected to be converted to wind advisories sometime Friday morning, forecasters said.
Wind advisories are also in place for central and western parts of Massachusetts.
As of 4:40 a.m. Friday, 33,512 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. While most of the affected customers were in western and central parts of the state, there are also areas on the South Shore waking up without power Friday morning.
Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s, dipping to at or below freezing overnight. Mostly clear skies are on the docket for Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered showers will pop up in southeast Massachusetts, leaving the rest of the state dry.
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson