A man on a bicycle was flown to a Boston hospital Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a motor vehicle on Route 6 in Wellfleet, officials said.
Officers responded to Route 6 near Way 112 at 2:16 p.m. after multiple people called to report that a bicyclist was struck, Wellfleet police said in a statement.
The man was treated by several emergency crews, including Wellfleet, Eastham, and Truro Fire Departments before being fown by helicopter to Boston t, police said.
The accident remains under investigation.
The man’s current condition is unknown.
