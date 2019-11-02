A man on a bicycle was flown to a Boston hospital Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a motor vehicle on Route 6 in Wellfleet, officials said.

Officers responded to Route 6 near Way 112 at 2:16 p.m. after multiple people called to report that a bicyclist was struck, Wellfleet police said in a statement.

The man was treated by several emergency crews, including Wellfleet, Eastham, and Truro Fire Departments before being fown by helicopter to Boston t, police said.