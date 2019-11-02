Town officials in Reading are advising residents to boil all of their drinking water after a sample from earlier in the week tested positive for E. coli bacteria, the water department said.
The bacteria was found during a routine sample collection on Halloween day at a building at 295 Salem St., the department said in a statement Saturday.
Follow-up sampling at that address confirmed the presence of E. coli, according to the statement.
E. coli bacteria can make people sick, and are of particular concern for those with weakened immune systems, the statement said.
In the meantime, residents are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil and let it boil for at least 1 minute. The statement also suggests using bottled water as an alternative for the time being.
Advertisement
Residents should dispose of any water collected on or after Oct. 31, the statement said.
An investigation is being conducted by the state’s Water Resources Authority and town officials.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.