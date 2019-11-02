Investigators believe Fonseca-Rivera was shot inside the truck between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. , near the spot where he was found, State Police said.

Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, was last seen about 12:15 p.m. leaving Rutland and heading south on Route 103, Vermont State Police said in a press release Saturday.

A delivery driver for Katsiroubas Bros. Produce of Hyde Park was found shot to death Friday inside a company truck parked on the side of a highway in rural Vermont, authorities said.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, State Police responded to a call for a welfare check on a truck driver who was pulled to the side of Rockingham Road (a section of Route 103) in Rockingham. Fonseca-Rivera, of Boston, was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the press release.

His death is considered suspicious, but investigators believe it is an isolated incident, State Police said.

An autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death is scheduled for Sunday at the state medical examiner’s office in Burlington, State Police said.

Katsiroubas Bros. is cooperating with the investigation, according to the statement.

The company could not be reached for comment Saturday.

State Police would like to speak with anyone who saw the firm’s distinctive green truck on Route 103 Friday.

Anyone with information should call 802-722-4600.

