Temperatures dropped to 39 degrees Saturday morning, the coldest this season, and are expected to reach only about 50 in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Boston had its coldest morning of the fall Saturday morning. Sunset on Sunday will be before 5 p.m., thanks to the end of Daylight Savings Time. And snow is possible later this week.

It feels like winter is closing in fast.

Lows are expected to fall into the 30s throughout the week, setting up the first opportunity for snow this season Friday morning, forecasters said.

“I would say at this point it is definitely our first shot at potential first winter precip[itation],” said Bryce Williams, a weather service meteorologist, who noted snowfall is most likely in higher elevations in the western part of the state.

A low expected to dip to 34 degrees Friday morning would mark the “coldest intrusion of arctic air” into the area this fall, Williams said in a brief phone interview.

Wind gusts near 22 miles per hour are expected Thursday night and Friday morning, according to forecasters, will only add to the feeling of cold.

Otherwise, a relatively comfortable week is expected with a slight chance of showers early Sunday and Tuesday mornings, according to the weather service.

Saturday through Monday are expected to be sunny, with at least partial sun Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, forecasters said.

Highs are expected to remain cool with a sharp drop at the end of the week as temperatures near 53 degrees Sunday, 51 Monday, 59 Tuesday, 53 Wednesday, 52 Thursday, and 40 Friday.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.