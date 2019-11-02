The restaurant was not open at the time, and there was nobody inside, Saugus police said in a statement.

A 57-year-old Melrose woman crashed her car into Giovanni’s Roast Beef & Pizza on Route 1 north in Saugus on Saturday around 7:20 a.m., officials said.

She drove a white 2016 Mercedes Benz E350 about three-quarters of the way into the restaurant, located at 194 Broadway, police said.

The woman, who did not appear to be impaired, was not seriously injured and declined medical attention at the scene, according to the statement.

Although the crash is still being investigated, the cause appears to be either human error or mechanical failure, police said.

A Saugus building inspector determined the business should not be allowed to reopen until any structural damage is assessed, the statement said.

Reached by telephone, the restaurant’s manager said the entire storefront and a few tables were damaged.

“We are working to get this cleaned up,” Geoff Dunn said. “We’ll open as soon as we can.”

He said he could not estimate how much repairs would cost.

