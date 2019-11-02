A former Babson College student who pleaded guilty to sending death threats to at least 45 professional and college athletes he had gambled on was sentenced to time in prison Friday, according to federal prosecutors.
Addison Choi, 23, was sentenced in Boston federal court to 18 months in federal prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $5,500, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.
Choi, from Fullerton, Calif., gambled “prolifically” on sports while a student at Babson in 2017, according to prosecutors. When he lost, Choi targeted college and professional athletes on teams that performed poorly, sending death threats to them and their families via Instagram.
Advertisement
The former varsity soccer player pleaded guilty in July to a single count of sending an interstate threat.
Choi has not attended Babson, a private college in Wellesley, since September 2018, according to the college.
“The anonymity and ease of internet-based communications has led to a steady decline in civility and a steady increase in internet-based threats and harassment,” Lelling said in the statement.
“Choi is a perfect example, lobbing violent, racist threats at others who failed to meet his expectations. We will continue to prosecute those who use the Internet to threaten violence.”
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.