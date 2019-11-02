A former Babson College student who pleaded guilty to sending death threats to at least 45 professional and college athletes he had gambled on was sentenced to time in prison Friday, according to federal prosecutors.

Addison Choi, 23, was sentenced in Boston federal court to 18 months in federal prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $5,500, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Choi, from Fullerton, Calif., gambled “prolifically” on sports while a student at Babson in 2017, according to prosecutors. When he lost, Choi targeted college and professional athletes on teams that performed poorly, sending death threats to them and their families via Instagram.