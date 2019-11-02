The death of a 41-year-old man Friday morning in Antrim, N.H., has been ruled a homicide, officials said Saturday.
The state’s chief medical examiner found that Jason Beam died from “multiple sharp and blunt penetrating injuries of the head, neck, and chest,” according to the state attorney general’s office.
Beam was found dead at his home on Gregg Lake Road in Antrim early Friday, a statement said.
A juvenile was arrested in connection with his death, according to that statement.
“Because the alleged perpetrator in this case is a juvenile, no other details will be available as the case works through the juvenile system,” the statement said.
Antrim is a small town located about 30 miles southwest of Concord in Hillsborough County.
Those with information are asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Sergeant William Bright at 603-628-8477.
