The death of a 41-year-old man Friday morning in Antrim, N.H., has been ruled a homicide, officials said Saturday.

The state’s chief medical examiner found that Jason Beam died from “multiple sharp and blunt penetrating injuries of the head, neck, and chest,” according to the state attorney general’s office.

Beam was found dead at his home on Gregg Lake Road in Antrim early Friday, a statement said.