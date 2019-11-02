Less than two days earlier, at 2:04 a.m. Thursday, officers were summoned to 581 American Legion Highway, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of 35 Paine St. at 10:39 p.m. Friday after receiving a call reporting a person shot and found the latest victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Saturday.

A man was shot and killed Friday night on a quiet Roslindale street, about a block from the site where another man was fatally shot early Thursday, according to Boston police.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one died, police said. Police identified the dead man on Saturday as Pasqual Casiano, 44, of Jamaica Plain.

The injuries of the other man who was shot Thursday are not believed to be life-threatening. He has not been identified. The man killed Friday night also has not been identified.

The two deaths mark the 34th and 35th homicides in Boston this year, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. There had been 47 homicides at this time last year.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. McNulty could not say whether they are related, but he said the department urges anyone with information to come forward. Police ask that potential witnesses call 617-343-4470 to speak to homicide detectives.

Paine Street is a narrow, one-way lane that runs parallel to American Legion Highway, just one block southeast of the busy thoroughfare. Paine is lined on its northern side with mostly single-family homes facing Mt. Hope Cemetary, which runs the street’s length to the southeast.

On Saturday morning, the street was quiet. Police tape dangling from wrought-iron fencing was the only sign of the violence just hours before.

A resident who declined to give her name said she had been jolted by the sound of gunfire about 10:30 Friday night — a frightening sound that seemed out of place on the peaceful street overlooking a graveyard.

“This is very quiet,” she said of the neighborhood, looking across the street at neat rows of aged tombstones. “A lot of the neighbors are no longer living.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.