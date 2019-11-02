Members of the region’s Kurdish community gathered for a rally outside the State House on Saturday afternoon to call attention to what they said is ethnic cleansing by Turkey against those living in the Rojava region of northeastern Syria.

That violence is a direct result of President Trump’s decision last month to pull out American troops working with Kurdish forces, said Seyhmus Yuksekkaya, a cofounder of the New England Kurdish Association, which organized the rally.

Trump’s decision allowed the Turkish military to invade the region to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters, who Turkish officials consider terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.