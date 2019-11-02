You may need gloves and a hat if you’re out on an early walk this weekend. That’s quite different than Friday morning, when early temperatures were in the lower 70s. October finished on a very warm note and the month as a whole was warm and wet, with more than four inches of rain — about half an inch above average. There were 20 days with measurable precipitation, a new high for October. This is third month this year with new records for days of measurable precipitation, along with April and May with 21 and 19 “wet” days respectively.

As I’m writing this on Saturday morning, most of us are in the 30s with some places in the upper 20s. It’s the first morning I’ve seen a frost at my house. This means the growing season is officially over for many of us.

Now that we’re in November the weather pattern has shifted. So far this fall, the cold air has been out west where they’ve seen multiple snowstorms and even some record cold. Denver had just over a foot of snow last month, three times their average for October. Often when it’s cold out west, we are warm here in the east.

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in New England, with sun on Saturday morning. A weak weather system will pass through the area tonight without any fanfare beyond a sprinkle. It’s back to the sunshine Sunday with another chilly start to the day, with temperatures peaking in the low 50s in the afternoon.

The cool weather will continue into Monday, and the kids will need jackets during their wait for the bus or taking a walk to school. Of course, all of this normal and expected for November, a month when we may see our first snowflakes and hard freezes.

Temperatures will moderate somewhat during the middle part of the week, but that will be only temporary. There’s good agreement amongst the weather models that a strong cold front will arrive some time Thursday. This will be the strongest cold front we’ve seen this season and behind it will be the coldest air since early spring.

The front will be accompanied by a line of clouds and showers and it may just be chilly enough that there will be some snowflakes away from the coastline. Many inland areas in northern New England could see the ground become coated with snow.

Clouds remained locked in Tuesday afternoon. COD Weather

A strong front with bring the coldest air of the season and could be accompanied by the first flakes for some of New England. (COD Weather)

Boston has struggled to go below 40 degrees for more than 204 days, a new record. But there’s no doubt that temperatures will be much colder than that in the coming week. Next Saturday, with arctic air in place, readings may stay in the 30s the entire day. Meteorologically, the final month of fall is here and it’s about to feel that way.