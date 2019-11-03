Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass. Audubon Society:
Greater Boston: A stilt sandpiper and a short-eared owl were seen in the Summer Street sector of Belle Isle Marsh in Winthrop. There was a Philadelphia vireo at the Winthrop Greenway. A Nashville warbler was seen at Danehy Park. There was a yellow-breasted chat at Sylvester Baxter Park in Somerville.
West of Boston: A red-headed woodpecker continues at Rock Meadow Pond in Ayer. There was a clay-colored sparrow near Little Chauncy Pond in Northborough.
Nantucket: Lingering migrants and summer residents including a piping plover, a black skimmer, and a magnolia warbler last week.
North Shore: There was a Pacific loon at Andrew’s Point in Rockport. Two white-eyed vireos were reported, one near Grapevine Road in Gloucester and the other at the Lanesville Community Gardens.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge: Among reports were four Northern shovelers, a Eurasian wigeon, a ruddy duck, a pectoral sandpiper, three American woodcocks, an Eastern phoebe, and a Lapland longspur. Observers spotted 80 Northern pintails and 300 green-winged teals.
South Shore: A Western kingbird was banded at the Manomet Center for Conservation Science. Other sightings on the South Shore included a Eurasian wigeon at Quirk Mello conservation area in Somerset and a reported Connecticut warbler at the Cohasset Golf Course.
