A Braintree police officer was hit Saturday night by a suspect fleeing in a car after allegedly shoplifting, according to Braintree police.
The officer suffered “very minor” injuries and was not taken to the hospital, interim deputy chief Sean M. Lydon said in an e-mail.
The officer was responding to an alleged shoplifting at Lids Locker Room, a sports apparel store at South Shore Plaza, at about 7:15 p.m., and chased a suspect onto foot into the parking garage, Lydon said.
The suspect got into a car and began driving off, according to Lydon. “At some point the vehicle came in contact with our officer knocking her down,” he said.
Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled in a tan-colored sport utility vehicle, Lydon said.
