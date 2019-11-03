A Braintree police officer was hit Saturday night by a suspect fleeing in a car after allegedly shoplifting, according to Braintree police.

The officer suffered “very minor” injuries and was not taken to the hospital, interim deputy chief Sean M. Lydon said in an e-mail.

The officer was responding to an alleged shoplifting at Lids Locker Room, a sports apparel store at South Shore Plaza, at about 7:15 p.m., and chased a suspect onto foot into the parking garage, Lydon said.