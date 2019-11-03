A Canton woman was killed in a rollover crash along Interstate 291 in Springfield on Saturday evening, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 3 at about 7:15 p.m., officials said in a statement.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Laura Ryan, was traveling east when her 2012 Ford Escape left the highway and rolled over, ejecting her from the car. Ryan was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, police said.