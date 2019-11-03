Dimas and Yasmine are siblings of Hispanic descent who are looking for their forever home together.

Dimas is an extremely sweet and affectionate boy who likes to swim, be outside, and play with action figures and cars. He is eager to please others and enjoys adult attention. Dimas gets along well with his sister, as well as with other children. Dimas receives extra supports in school and may do best in a substantially separated classroom. Dimas has some hearing loss, which was recently discovered.

Yasmine is a sweet and nurturing young girl who loves her older brother. She enjoys arts and crafts, swimming, playing with dolls, and riding her bike. Yasmine wears hearing aids to help with hearing loss but does not need to utilize sign-language. Because the hearing loss was discovered more recently, Yasmine does have some speech delays, which she receives extra support for in school.

Legally freed for adoption, Dimas and Yasmine will bring joy to a patient family of any constellation that is understanding of their limitations. They will do well as the only children in a home or with older or younger siblings. An ideal family for the siblings will be loving and able to make a permanent commitment to them.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”