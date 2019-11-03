Two priests with the Diocese of Fall River have been placed on administrative leave after an “external review” of personnel files revealed information related to alleged misconduct that occurred decades ago, the diocese said in a statement Sunday.
The cases have been referred to the offices for the Cape & Islands District Attorney and the Bristol District Attorney, the statement said.
The two priests placed on leave are the Rev. Richard E. Degagne, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Easton, and the Rev. Daniel W. Lacroix, co-pastor of St. Joseph-St. Therese, St. Mary, and Our Lady of Fatima Parishes in New Bedford, the statement said.
The misconduct alleged against Degagne is said to have occurred before he became a priest, the statement said. Details of the allegations were not included in the statement. The statement didn’t say what prompted the external review.
Degagne and Lacroix have denied the allegations, the statement said.
“The priests will remain on leave pending further investigation of both cases of alleged misconduct by external investigators,” the statement said.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha notified parishioners of those churches in a letter that was read during Masses on Sunday, the statement said.
