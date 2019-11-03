Two priests with the Diocese of Fall River have been placed on administrative leave after an “external review” of personnel files revealed information related to alleged misconduct that occurred decades ago, the diocese said in a statement Sunday.

The cases have been referred to the offices for the Cape & Islands District Attorney and the Bristol District Attorney, the statement said.

The two priests placed on leave are the Rev. Richard E. Degagne, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Easton, and the Rev. Daniel W. Lacroix, co-pastor of St. Joseph-St. Therese, St. Mary, and Our Lady of Fatima Parishes in New Bedford, the statement said.