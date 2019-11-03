Firefighters were injured responding to a two-alarm house fire Sunday morning on May Street in Lawrence, fire officials said.
The department was notified of the fire some time between 7:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., according to Jack Meaney, deputy chief of the Lawrence Fire Department.
First responders arrived to find a two-and-a-half story wood frame home on fire, and spent approximately three hours battling the flames, Meaney said Sunday.
Some firefighters sustained injuries but none were sent to the hospital, Meaney said.
No further information was immediately available.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.