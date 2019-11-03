Firefighters were injured responding to a two-alarm house fire Sunday morning on May Street in Lawrence, fire officials said.

The department was notified of the fire some time between 7:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., according to Jack Meaney, deputy chief of the Lawrence Fire Department.

First responders arrived to find a two-and-a-half story wood frame home on fire, and spent approximately three hours battling the flames, Meaney said Sunday.