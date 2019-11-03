Members of the Boston police civil rights unit are investigating after “homophobic slurs” were directed toward a man and his friend leaving a gay bar Saturday night in Bay Village, officials said.

Officers were called to respond to a fight outside 79 Broadway — the address for Jacques’ Cabaret — around 12:40 a.m., said Officer James Kenneally, a police spokesman.

When officers arrived, they were told a man and his friend were involved in an altercation with three males, Kenneally said Sunday.