Members of the Boston police civil rights unit are investigating after “homophobic slurs” were directed toward a man and his friend leaving a gay bar Saturday night in Bay Village, officials said.
Officers were called to respond to a fight outside 79 Broadway — the address for Jacques’ Cabaret — around 12:40 a.m., said Officer James Kenneally, a police spokesman.
When officers arrived, they were told a man and his friend were involved in an altercation with three males, Kenneally said Sunday.
The man said “homophobic slurs were directed towards him and his friend,” Kenneally said.
Jacques’ Cabaret describes itself on its Facebook page as a party and entertainment service, gay bar, and night club.
The club welcomes bachelor and bachelorette parties and birthday parties, and hosts shows seven nights a week, according to its website.
There were no suspects and no arrests as of Sunday night, Kenneally said.
The investigation is ongoing.
