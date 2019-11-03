Temperatures are expected to take their first real tumble this week — from a high near 60 Tuesday to a low in the 20s Saturday — with a chance of the season’s first snowfall Friday.
Conditions are expected to change markedly over the week, beginning with a sunny, breezy Sunday with a high temperature near 53 degrees in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.
After a series of likely highs in the upper 40s and 50s through midweek, the coldest air since last winter is expected to arrive Thursday night, setting up the opportunity for snow, forecasters said.
With the low Friday morning expected to drop to near 34 degrees, the 30-to-50 percent chance of precipitation may come as a snow shower, according to the weather service.
Either way, it will likely be a chilly day, with winds gusting up to 23 miles per hour, a high near 39 degrees, and temperatures bottoming out at about 26 by Saturday morning, forecasters said.
Apart from Thursday night and Friday, precipitation is also possible between Monday night through about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.