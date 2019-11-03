Isaiah Fraticelli, 18, and Luis Cotto, 22, were charged with armed assault with intent to murder and various assault and firearm charges after a state trooper saw the men allegedly shoot at a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck from inside their 2016 Honda Accord while on Interstate 91 northbound near Exit 6 at 1:03 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

Two Springfield men were arrested at gunpoint Sunday morning, while a third suspect fled the scene and was found later at a hospital, after critically injuring a man in a drive-by shooting and leading police on a chase through Springfield, State Police said.

The trooper followed the men into Chicopee and eventually arrested two of them after they crashed into a guardrail on Chicopee Street and fled into the woods.

Keith Cotto, 24, of Springfield jumped into the Chicopee River after the car crashed and was later found at Mercy Medical Center being treated for injuries resulting in this escape, State Police said.

Police found a loaded Glock 19 handgun stolen from Enfield, Conn., in the car and a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun on the ground near the escape path, State Police said.

The driver of the Ford, who wasn’t immediately identified, was found near Union Station in Springfield by local police and was taken to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He remained in “dire condition” Sunday night, State Police said.

The three men are expected to be arraigned Monday in Springfield District Court. Their charges may be upgraded if the victim succumbs to his injuries, State Police said.

