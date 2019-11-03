Officers were told that 40-year-old Caesar Calderon, of Charlestown, had allegedly threatened a man at the restaurant “while reaching for a firearm inside the waistband of his pants,” the statement said.

An employee of the New Moon Villa Seafood Restaurant at 15-19 Edinboro St. notified a police officer nearby that a fight had broken out between several customers at about 3 a.m., Boston police said in a statement Sunday.

A man and a woman were arrested at a restaurant in Boston’s Chinatown early Saturday morning after the man allegedly threatened another patron with a gun during a fight, and the woman tried to conceal the weapon when police arrived, Boston police said.

After officers searched Calderon and did not find a gun, they noticed a woman, Melicius Dacius, 37, of Randolph, who was sitting at his table, “appeared to be holding an unidentified object wrapped inside a jacket on her lap, underneath the table, obscured from view,” the statement said.

When officers tried to get Dacius to stand, she pushed herself away from the table and fell backwards in her chair, causing a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver to fall out, police said.

“Officers later learned that Calderon had allegedly handed the weapon to Dacius as the officers approached,” the statement said.

Police later reviewed security footage, which showed Calderon threatening a man with the gun during an argument.

Calderon was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon. Dacius was charged with being an accessory after the fact to an assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police did not give a date for their arraignment date at Boston Municipal Court.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.