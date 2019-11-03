Two people sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Chicopee on Sunday morning, officials said.
Police closed traffic on the southbound lane of Memorial and Jamrog drives around 9:20 a.m. following the crash, according to Officer Michael Wilk, a spokesman for Chicopee police.
Both victims were riding on motorcycles when the crash occurred, according to a statement from police.
A reconstruction team was on scene investigating the crash Sunday morning, the statement said.
No further information was immediately available.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.