Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Seekonk, Sunday morning leaving one dead, according to Seekonk police.
The pedestrians, both men, were hit on Oakhill Avenue, near Central Avenue at about 12:35 a.m., Seekonk police said in a statement.
One of the men was “in his 20s and was from the area,” according to interim police chief David F. Enos Jr.. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was declared dead. He was not identified.
The other man refused to be transported by emergency responders but did seek medical attention on his own, according to the statement. The nature of his injuries was not clear.
The driver, who Enos described in an e-mail only as an adult, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities, police said.
No charges have been filed and the incident is under investigation, according to the statement.
