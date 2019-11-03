Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Seekonk, Sunday morning leaving one dead, according to Seekonk police.

The pedestrians, both men, were hit on Oakhill Avenue, near Central Avenue at about 12:35 a.m., Seekonk police said in a statement.

One of the men was “in his 20s and was from the area,” according to interim police chief David F. Enos Jr.. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was declared dead. He was not identified.