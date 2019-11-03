A Wareham man was killed, and a woman and 13-year-old girl sent to the hospital after a car rolled over along Route 24 in Freetown on Sunday, according to State Police.

The three people were traveling south in a 2003 Ford Escape when the car left the road and rolled over at about 5 p.m., officials said in a statement.

Both the driver, a 34-year-old Taunton woman, and a 34-year-old man were ejected from the car, police said.