A Wareham man was killed, and a woman and 13-year-old girl sent to the hospital after a car rolled over along Route 24 in Freetown on Sunday, according to State Police.
The three people were traveling south in a 2003 Ford Escape when the car left the road and rolled over at about 5 p.m., officials said in a statement.
Both the driver, a 34-year-old Taunton woman, and a 34-year-old man were ejected from the car, police said.
The man was pronounced dead on scene, officials said. The Taunton woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
The 13-year-old was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be evaluated, but had no visible injuries.
Police are still investigating what caused the car to leave the highway, officials said.
The Wareham man’s identity will be released Monday after his next of kin have been notified about his death, according to police.
