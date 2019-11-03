Theodore S. Lopes Jr. of West Wareham is expected to appear in Wareham District Court to face charges stemming from Saturday’s arrest, officials said.

A 35-year-old man will be arraigned Monday on a long list of charges that include assault and battery on an officer and firefighter in Wareham, authorities said.

The charges include disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, false fire alarm, resisting arrest, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with a firefighter, and three charges of assault and battery, according to a statement from Wareham police.

Members of the Wareham fire department and emergency medical services encountered Lopes when responding to a fire alarm activation at the Union Pond Apartments around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, the statement said.

After it was found to be a malicious false alarm, fire officials alleged Lopes was the man who pulled the fire alarm and found him outside “acting strangely, wearing only boxer shorts and a T-shirt,” the statement said.

The fire captain asked Lopes to sit on the rear bumper of the fire engine to be evaluated by EMS when he allegedly jumped up and ran, according to police.

He tried opening the passenger side door of a parked van, which had its engine running, with small children in it, the statement said.

The children and their mothers were in the van trying to stay warm while the fire alarm was being investigated, according to the statement.

The mothers, who were by the passenger side door, began struggling with Lopes, the statement said. Lopes ran around the back of the van when a father went out to assist.

Lopes was able to get into the driver’s seat of the van when several firefighters and two paramedics wrestled him to the ground while the father grabbed the keys, according to the statement.

Police arrived during the violent struggle and handcuffed Lopes who continued to thrash around aggressively, the statement said. Responding officers placed leg irons on Lopes due to his “extremely violent behavior,” according to the statement.

Lopes still attempted to kick officers when they tried placing him in their cruiser, and a struggle continued until he was tased, the statement said.

He was transported to Tobey Hospital for an evaluation and was booked at police headquarters, where he continued to be violent and combative, according to the statement.

Lopes was sent to the Plymouth County House of Correction, and he was bailed out, the statement said.

Lopes is accused of entering an apartment belonging to a woman and her child after the fire alarm went off, shutting it closed and locking it behind him, the statement said.

He is also accused of biting an officer’s finger, injuring an officer’s hand, punching and elbowing a paramedic and spitting on a fire captain, according to the statement.

A resident of the complex also sustained minor injuries struggling with Lopes at the van, the statement said.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.