Abington firefighters used a power truck to rescue a stranded employee from the second floor of a restaurant this weekend after a couple lost control of their car and struck a staircase, Abington firefighters said.

“We did have one employee on the second floor that was unable to get out of the building without assistance. We decided the safest thing to do was have a power truck reach up and take her down rather than having her climb down a ladder,” Glynn said.

The rescue took about five minutes, firefighters said. Abington police and firefighters responded to the incident.

“It was a Saturday night, so [the restaurant] was obviously full. The inside wasn’t affected, but people remained inside during the accident,” Glynn said.

The building, which has a restaurant on the first floor and offices on the second, was not damaged on the inside, firefighters said. No one was injured.

