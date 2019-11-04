Counterfeit pills containing potentially lethal doses of fentanyl are being produced in mass quantities and making their way onto the streets of Massachusetts, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The DEA issued a warning Monday about the counterfeit prescription drugs that the agency said are being produced by Mexican drug cartels. The pills are dangerous because they contain fentanyl, “a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal in minute doses,” the DEA’s New England Division said in a statement.

The pills, which include counterfeit oxycodone, percocet, and zanax, have already been seized in Massachusetts, said Timothy Desmond, a spokesman for the DEA’s New England Division.