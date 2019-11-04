Counterfeit pills containing potentially lethal doses of fentanyl are being produced in mass quantities and making their way onto the streets of Massachusetts, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The DEA issued a warning Monday about the counterfeit prescription drugs that the agency said are being produced by Mexican drug cartels. The pills are dangerous because they contain fentanyl, “a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal in minute doses,” the DEA’s New England Division said in a statement.
The pills, which include counterfeit oxycodone, percocet, and zanax, have already been seized in Massachusetts, said Timothy Desmond, a spokesman for the DEA’s New England Division.
Advertisement
“Buying drugs from street dealers is deadly especially when fentanyl is disguised as a real pharmaceutical,” Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the DEA’s New England Division, said in the statement.
Based on a nationwide sample of the blue pills from January to March 2019, the DEA found that 27 percent contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. A lethal dose of fentanyl is considered to be about two milligrams, and fentanyl is involved in more deaths than any other illicit drug, according to the DEA.
“Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution,” DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon said in the statement.
“Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States each year.”
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.