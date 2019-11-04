Police found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, later identified as Barbosa, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 35 Paine St. shortly before 10:40 p.m., the department said in a statement.

Boston police have identified the victim in Friday night’s fatal shooting in Roslindale as 35-year-old Aderito Barbosa of Dorchester.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

The scene of the Paine Street shooting was about a block from the site where two other people were shot — one fatally — early Thursday. Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, police were summoned to 581 American Legion Highway, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, police said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one died, police said. Police identified the dead man on Saturday as Pasqual Casiano, 44, of Jamaica Plain.

The injuries of the other man who was shot Thursday are not believed to be life-threatening

The two deaths mark the 34th and 35th homicides in Boston this year.

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.