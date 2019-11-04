Hollywood star Felicity Huffman has begun fulfilling her community service requirements at a Los Angeles shelter for young women, following her release last month from federal prison for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal.
A spokesperson for Huffman on Monday confirmed that the “Desperate Housewives” star had started her community service at The Teen Project.
The project describes itself on its website as a non-profit “serving at risk homeless and sex trafficked young women (18-25 years old) many from foster care. We are able to provide drug treatment at no cost to the recipient through the support of County of Los Angeles, Department of Public Health, Substance Abuse Prevention and Control (SAPC) and our gracious donors and other applicable funding sources.”
The project bills itself as “a parent to the parentless providing young women without resources with a chance at life. Our focus is sobriety, education and housing. The Teen Project transitional housing is provided for free to our clients thanks to the support of people who believe in the mission and support our efforts.”
Huffman was released early from her 14-day prison sentence on Oct. 25. The sentence was imposed in federal court in Boston after she admitted to paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score.
The actress also paid a $30,000 fine, and she’ll have to perform 250 hours of community service, court records show.
Huffman’s one of 27 defendants who have pleaded guilty to various charges in connection with the scheme, in which wealthy parents paid bribes to have their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at elite colleges, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.
A total of fifty-two people have been charged.
