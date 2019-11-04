Hollywood star Felicity Huffman has begun fulfilling her community service requirements at a Los Angeles shelter for young women, following her release last month from federal prison for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal.

A spokesperson for Huffman on Monday confirmed that the “Desperate Housewives” star had started her community service at The Teen Project.

The project describes itself on its website as a non-profit “serving at risk homeless and sex trafficked young women (18-25 years old) many from foster care. We are able to provide drug treatment at no cost to the recipient through the support of County of Los Angeles, Department of Public Health, Substance Abuse Prevention and Control (SAPC) and our gracious donors and other applicable funding sources.”