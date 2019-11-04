Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday she is joining a multistate challenge to what she describes as a federal rollback of energy efficiency standards for light bulbs.

Sixteen states and the City of New York are suing the US Department of Energy over a rule that excludes many types of common “general service” light bulbs from energy efficiency standards, Healey’s office.

The plaintiffs in the suit, which was filed Monday in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, say the department has weakened energy efficiency standards in violation of federal law. The agency’s final rule on the light bulbs “is arbitrary and capricious and unlawful,” they argue.