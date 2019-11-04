Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday she is joining a multistate challenge to what she describes as a federal rollback of energy efficiency standards for light bulbs.
Sixteen states and the City of New York are suing the US Department of Energy over a rule that excludes many types of common “general service” light bulbs from energy efficiency standards, Healey’s office.
The plaintiffs in the suit, which was filed Monday in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, say the department has weakened energy efficiency standards in violation of federal law. The agency’s final rule on the light bulbs “is arbitrary and capricious and unlawful,” they argue.
Messages left with the Department of Energy were not immediately returned Monday night.
The suit claims the agency’s rule will delay the adoption of “energy efficiency goals, undermine state and local energy policy, increase consumer and environmental costs, and increase dangerous greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful pollutants,” according to Healey’s office.
The rule, according to Healey, would cost consumers $12 billion each year in lost electricity savings by 2025, or $100 per household per year.
“The Trump Administration wants to roll back common sense energy standards that save consumers money on their utility bills and reduce air pollution,” Healey said in a statement. “We are suing to fight this illegal and wasteful rule and to protect Massachusetts families and our environment.”
