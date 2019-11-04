The survey included responses from 500 adults across Massachusetts with private health insurance plans. It did not include people with public coverage, such as Medicare and Medicaid.

The results of the poll, commissioned by the Boston-based Pioneer Institute, reflects the complexity of health care pricing and the difficulties for consumers trying to find out how much they must pay out of pocket for their care.

Most Massachusetts residents want to know more about the costs of their health care — yet few actually research those costs, according to a new survey.

Seventy percent of those who responded to the survey said they wanted to know the price of a medical service before obtaining it, regardless of their income.

Yet only 31 percent said they were aware their insurance company has a website that allows them to estimate their costs for specific services. And even fewer had ever their insurer’s cost-estimator tool.

All health insurers that operate in the state are required to provide cost estimates for medical services, a requirement of a 2012 health care cost containment law.

“People want to know price information,” said Barbara Anthony, senior fellow in health care at Pioneer. “Some of them know that they have it their disposal, most do not. The reason is that it just may be too complicated to deal with. It may not be easy, it may be intimidating.”

Anthony said Pioneer, a free market-oriented research center, commissioned the poll because Massachusetts has required insurers and providers to make price information available for several years — but “no one has asked consumers what they think.”

Most of those surveyed said they were satisfied with their health insurance, but most also reported worrying about health care costs.

Poll director David Paleologos said the survey suggests that insurers, employers, and state officials need to better educate the public about how to research medical costs.

“They have to take leadership to promote the value of price transparency,” he said. “We know people are interested in price.”

Health care price transparency has been the subject of debate for several years. Many health care experts have advocated for greater transparency, arguing that when they have more information, consumers can comparison shop and choose less expensive providers.

Last month, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office reported that few people research costs ahead of time through their insurers’ websites. “Online pricing tools can empower consumers to make informed decisions, but. . . they simply aren’t playing a significant role in controlling health care costs,” Healey said at the time.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.