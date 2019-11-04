A man was shot and seriously injured Monday night in a thickly settled Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to 885 River St. at about 8:50 p.m. The victim, who was thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local hospital, Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said at the scene.

The victim was still alive as of 10:15 p.m. No arrests had been made as of that time. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.