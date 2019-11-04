A man was shot and seriously injured Monday night in a thickly settled Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.
Police responded to 885 River St. at about 8:50 p.m. The victim, who was thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local hospital, Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said at the scene.
The victim was still alive as of 10:15 p.m. No arrests had been made as of that time. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
At least 10 officers were gathered Monday night on Wood Avenue, near the intersection with River Street. The scene, located in a thickly settled neighborhood across from a Price Rite supermarket and a Boston Medical Center office for physical and occupational therapy, was cordoned off with yellow police tape and shut down to through traffic.
An officer with a police dog could be seen sweeping the sidewalk with a flashlight.
