US District Court John J. McConnell Jr. said in a 16-page ruling that Carman, 25, isn’t entitled to the cash because “the facts show that Mr. Carman made improper and faulty repairs to his boat that contributed to its sinking.”

Nathan Carman, the Vermont man at the center of separate probes into the murder of his wealthy grandfather and disappearance of his mother at sea, cannot claim an $85,000 insurance payout on the vessel that sank when he and his mother were on a fishing trip in 2016, a Rhode Island federal judge ruled Monday.

The boat’s insurer, National Liability & Fire Insurance Company, had sued Carman in federal court in Providence in an effort to quash his insurance claim on the sunken vessel.

McConnell presided over a bench trial that came to an end in September.

Carman remains under investigation in the September 2016 death of his mother during the boat sinking and the fatal shooting of his grandfather in 2013. He hasn’t been charged criminally in either case and adamantly denies wrongdoing.

In court filings, the boat insurer had alleged that Carman deliberately sabotaged the boat to kill his mother and previously killed his grandfather as part of a plot to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

Carman and his attorneys insisted at trial and in prior court filings that the boat sinking was accidental. His attorneys had also alleged in earlier court papers that a woman whom Carman’s grandfather had a sexual affair with and the woman’s drug-addled boyfriend may have been involved in the grandfather’s slaying.

Ultimately the civil trial in Rhode Island dealt only with the sinking of the boat. No evidence was allowed at trial regarding the fatal shooting of Carman’s grandfather, the developer John Chakalos.

During his two days of testimony in the civil trial, Carman said he and his mother, Linda Carman, were fishing in an area known as Block Canyon off the coast of Long Island, N.Y., when the engine made a strange noise and water began to fill the bilge. He said he told his mother to pull in their fishing lines so they didn’t get tangled, but didn’t tell her they were in imminent danger as he moved safety gear onto the bow.

“She was more kind of the problem than the solution,” Carman testified. “If I told her there was water in the bilge, she was going to make things worse. So better to give her a task to perform that was helpful.”

Nathan Carman said the boat sank quickly beneath his feet and he cried out for his mother, who was a strong swimmer, but he didn’t see or hear her. He said he managed to make it to a life raft, which had automatically deployed, with a bag of dry clothes and enough food for weeks. A week later he was rescued by a passing freighter about 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard.

