“The persons of interest, as the sheriff mentioned, [are] an unidentified male subject and an unidentifed female subject. There’s a vehicle that was reported crossed into Mexico. We are working to identify the person,” Kleberg County Sheriff Lieutenant David Mendoza told reporters.

Michelle Butler, 46, and James Butler, 48, of Rumney, N.H., were found buried in a shallow grave Oct. 27 and 28 on Padre Island, an island on the southern coast of Texas, the Kleberg County sheriff’s office said. Relatives reported the Butlers missing after the couple was last heard from Oct. 16.

Officials in Texas asked for the public’s help Monday identifying a man and woman who are persons of interest in connection with the killing of a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach last month.

A man, one of the persons of interest, was pictured driving the couple’s truck into Mexico. The Butlers’ truck and RV had been reported missing, the sheriff’s office said.

The man has gauges in his ears, said John T. Hubert, the Kleberg County district attorney. Both persons of interests have tattoos and are locals to the Corpus Christi area.

On Oct. 27, “the partial remains of a person were seen in a shallow grave. Wildlife, it appears, dug out part of the shallow grave, which exposed the body. We secured the area . . . it was almost nighttime, so . . . we all arrived at daybreak,” Mendoza said. “We discovered first the female body and then the male body.”

The Butlers’ deaths were ruled homicides last week, the sheriff’s office said.

The couple were traveling the country with their RV and truck and had set up their vehicles along the beach at Padre Island Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office said. The Butlers had recently worked as gate guards for oil rigs in Texas, said James Butler’s sister, Deborah van Loon.

The couple was likely headed to a part-time job in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.m and due to arrive there in November to sell Christmas trees, van Loon said.

A vigil was held for the Butlers in Rumney, N.H., Sunday night, according to WMUR-TV.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.