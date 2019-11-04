Amesbury, Massachusetts, police were chasing Damion Hines in a stolen silver Honda Accord around 1:46 p.m. after officers discovered the plates belonged to another stolen car, Seabrook, N.H., police said in a statement. Hines was heading toward New Hampshire on Interstate 495 before driving onto Interstate 95 and Route 107.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Seabrook, N.H., Sunday afternoon after leading police on a chase across the Massachusetts border in a stolen car and barricading himself in a home for two hours before surrendering, Seabrook, N.H., police said.

Damion Hines, 38, was arrested after leading police on a multi-state car chase and barricading himself in a home, Seabrook police said.

“Seabrook Officers were able to successfully deploy a Stop Sticks tire deflation device on the fleeing vehicle on Provident Way after it failed to stop for Seabrook officers. The vehicle continued to drive in a reckless manner. The suspect led officers onto Perkins Avenue in Seabrook before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot,” the statement said.

Seabrook police found that Hines had locked himself in a home at 21 Spruce Court, police said.

New Hampshire State Police and the Seacoast Emergency Response Team also responded to the incident, police said.

“Multiple attempts were made to contact the subject in the residence, but there was no response,” the statement said. “After approximately 2 hours the Seabrook Police Department was able to establish communication with the subject. The subject voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.”

Hines was arrested and set to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court Monday on charges including driving after revocation or suspension of a license, reckless driving, operating without a valid license, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Seabrook police are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to call 603-474-5200 or text 274637, police said.

