David K. Njuguna is charged with manslaughter, manslaughter while operating under the influence, motor vehicle homicide while under the influence, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the death of Trooper Thomas Clardy.

A medical marijuana patient accused of killing a Massachusetts State Police trooper in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in 2016 was given a new lawyer Monday, even though his trial has ended and a Superior Court judge is expected to soon issue a verdict.

Prosecutors say David K. Njuguna was operating under the influence of marijuana in 2016 when he struck and killed a state trooper on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Njuguna’s trial was jury waived before Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker and ended last week with closing arguments. Kenton-Walker has not yet issued a verdict, and allowed two lawyers who handled the trial to step aside from the case Monday.

The judge then appointed a new attorney for Njuguna who was ordered out of the courtroom last week after he publicly started criticizing the way the attorneys were handling his defense. Peter L Ettenberg and Jaclyn Rose Greenhalgh were withdrawn as Njuguna’s attorneys and the judge named Micheal S. Hussey to take their place.

It was not immediately clear how the new lawyer will impact the timing of when the judge will issue her verdict.

Clardy was 44 years old and his widow, Reisa, was the first prosecution witness to take the stand during the trial before Kenton-Walker, which came to a close last Wednesday.

Also testifying was eyewitness Christopher Lindsay who was driving back from his son’s medical appointment on March 16, 2016, when he noticed in his mirror a black sedan coming up behind him on the Mass. Pike.

Lindsay said he was traveling about 70 to 75 miles per hour, but the sedan appeared to be going faster when it went past him. “He passed me like I was stopped,” he said.

After the sedan went by, Lindsay testified that it moved across two lanes and smashed into a State Police cruiser stopped in the breakdown lane.

Lindsay, who lives in Sturbridge, testified that after witnessing the crash, he pulled over and ran down into the ditch, where the cruiser had ended up. He said he reached into the window to try to use the radio to call for help, but the radio was dead.

Prosecutors have alleged that Njuguna was high on medical marijuana when he lost control of his Nissan Maxima and crashed into Clardy’s State Police cruiser. According to officials, Clardy had returned to his parked cruiser after pulling over a driver for a traffic violation when it was struck by the Maxima, which did not slow down prior to impact.

Ettenberg, in prior court proceedings, has said his client lost consciousness because of a “medical event” and was not impaired by marijuana.

The impact pushed Clardy’s cruiser into the car that had been pulled over. The driver and two passengers in that car were not injured. Clardy, who lived in Hudson, sustained traumatic injuries in the crash and was taken to a Worcester hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Globe reported that Njuguna’s license was suspended for 180 days in October 2013 when he refused to take a breathalyzer after being stopped by police in Oxford, according to Registry of Motor Vehicles records. His license was reinstated in June 2014 after he paid a reinstatement fee, and it was valid at the time of the fatal crash, according to the RMV records.

