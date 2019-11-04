The varying choices — presented to the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board last week — present a potential turning point for the five-person panel, which has long balanced not just where to invest within the agency’s aging rail system but how it will be funded.

The MBTA’s oversight board could begin shaping the future of the region’s commuter rail system Monday when it’s expected to vote on a plan to upgrade the network, with options ranging from beefing up its current fleet of coaches to embracing a complete $29 billion overhaul that would allow trains to run every 15 minutes.

The half-dozen options, which an advisory group spent months studying, all promise to add tens, if not hundreds, of new boardings on commuter rail trains. But they also come with vastly different price tags.

In one scenario pitched as a “full transformation,” the T would take on at least $28.9 billion in capital costs by adding nearly 60 miles of tracks, electrifying the system, and ensuring that every station would see a train every 15 minutes.

The plan would create a flat fare for rides with the inner-core of the system and increase boardings by 225,900 per day. That includes by folding in other major projects such as creating a long-debated link between North Station and South Station.

Other choices are far smaller in scale and cost. They include investing in either new diesel or electric trains, keeping the current fare structure, and in some cases, investing in new stations, track, and other major projects, such as expanding South Station.

One option would involve $1.7 billion in upgrades while creating more frequent service while another — which includes electrifying the system — could cost nearly $18 billion.

What appetite the board has to tackle such sweeping change and the associated costs is unclear. The vote, scheduled for the board’s Monday afternoon meeting, comes as lawmakers on Beacon Hill are already preparing still-undefined legislation designed to spur new revenue for the state’s transportation network, including through a potential mix of tax and fee hikes.

How to retool the T’s commuter rail system has long been a focus of debate. Some advocates have pushed to create a system that runs trains every 15 minutes between downtown Boston and nearby station since last year.

