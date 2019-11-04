■ COMPUTER RANSOM Anonymous ransomware attackers are demanding almost $5,000 from Foxborough Regional Charter School after an attack last month that continues to shut down the school’s network, school officials said Monday. The charter system, which has an elementary school and a combined middle school and high school, has not had access to its computers, printers, e-mail servers, and other systems since Oct. 21, said Mark Logan, executive director. The system “has engaged experts to guide its recovery from this attack,” the school said in a statement. “There is currently no indication that any individuals’ personal information, that includes staff, students, or families, was compromised in this incident.” The school does not know who is responsible for the attack or how the attackers infiltrated the school’s network, Logan said, adding that negotiations with the hackers are ongoing.
■ HOMICIDE DETERMINED The Roslindale man found dead Friday in his delivery truck on a rural Vermont road was fatally shot in the head and neck, authorities said Monday. Vermont State Police provided the brief update in the case involving Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, a 44-year-old driver for produce wholesaler Katsiroubas Bros. who was found dead in a company truck on Route 103. State Police said Fonseca-Rivera’s autopsy was conducted on Sunday. “The manner of death is homicide,” Vermont troopers said in a statement. Vermont State Police found the body of Fonseca-Rivera on the side of Route 103 in Rockingham. Police said he left Rutland about 12:15 p.m. Friday and headed south on Route 103. Investigators believe he was shot between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Police are searching for businesses, homes, or vehicles equipped with video that may show the truck on Route 103 between those times.
■ POLICE PURSUIT A 38-year-old man was arrested in Seabrook, N.H., Sunday afternoon after leading police on a chase across the Massachusetts border in a stolen car and barricading himself in a home for two hours before surrendering, Seabrook, police said. Amesbury police were chasing Damion Hines in a stolen silver Honda Accord after officers discovered the plates belonged to another stolen car, Seabrook police said in a statement. The suspect was heading toward New Hampshire on Interstate 495 before driving onto Interstate 95 and Route 107. “Seabrook officers were able to successfully deploy a Stop Sticks tire deflation device on the fleeing vehicle on Provident Way after it failed to stop for Seabrook officers,’’ the statement said. Hines fled on foot and locked himself in a home on Spruce Court, police said. After about two hours, negotiators were able to persuade him to surrender.
■ TROOPER STOPS ASSAULT A State Police trooper stopped a domestic assault on Route 2 in Lexington on Sunday afternoon — and then found himself in a physical confrontation with the alleged abuser in a traffic lane on the major highway, according to State Police. It happened at approximately 1:10 p.m. when Trooper Michael Sierra noticed a 2009 Nissan Altima sedan stopped on the side of the road near Exit 52A, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement. As he approached the car, a man got out of the car, charged at Sierra, and assaulted him. Sierra ultimately subdued and arrested the Lowell man, 30. State Police determined that the man had been attacking two female passengers. His name was not released in accordance with the state law that bars police from disclosing arrest information in domestic violence cases.
