■ COMPUTER RANSOM Anonymous ransomware attackers are demanding almost $5,000 from Foxborough Regional Charter School after an attack last month that continues to shut down the school’s network, school officials said Monday. The charter system, which has an elementary school and a combined middle school and high school, has not had access to its computers, printers, e-mail servers, and other systems since Oct. 21, said Mark Logan, executive director. The system “has engaged experts to guide its recovery from this attack,” the school said in a statement. “There is currently no indication that any individuals’ personal information, that includes staff, students, or families, was compromised in this incident.” The school does not know who is responsible for the attack or how the attackers infiltrated the school’s network, Logan said, adding that negotiations with the hackers are ongoing.

■ HOMICIDE DETERMINED The Roslindale man found dead Friday in his delivery truck on a rural Vermont road was fatally shot in the head and neck, authorities said Monday. Vermont State Police provided the brief update in the case involving Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, a 44-year-old driver for produce wholesaler Katsiroubas Bros. who was found dead in a company truck on Route 103. State Police said Fonseca-Rivera’s autopsy was conducted on Sunday. “The manner of death is homicide,” Vermont troopers said in a statement. Vermont State Police found the body of Fonseca-Rivera on the side of Route 103 in Rockingham. Police said he left Rutland about 12:15 p.m. Friday and headed south on Route 103. Investigators believe he was shot between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Police are searching for businesses, homes, or vehicles equipped with video that may show the truck on Route 103 between those times.